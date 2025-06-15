1 person injured after car rams into ‘No Kings' protesters in Riverside

One woman was taken to a hospital with significant injuries after a car drove into a large group of protesters gathered for a "No Kings" rally in Riverside Saturday night.

The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. in the area on University Avenue between Main Street and Orange Avenue when a dark SUV struck the victim.

Police said the car was seen speeding toward the protesters before injuring the woman.

The victim was treated at the scene then transported to a hospital with significant injuries. She was in stable condition Saturday night, police said.

The driver is likely to be investigated for an assault with a deadly weapon rather than a hit-and run, Riverside police said.

The motive was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.