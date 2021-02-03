1 Person Killed, Another Injured in Bellflower Double Shooting

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Bellflower early Wednesday morning.

One of the victims died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Woodruff Place just before 12:30 a.m. and found the victims in a white car, said the LA Sheriff's Department.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter.

No further details were immediately known.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LA Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by clicking here.