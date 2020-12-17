Glendora

2 People Killed in Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Glendora

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed early Thursday morning in a six-vehicle crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Glendora.

The crash was reported about 12:15 a.m. just west of the 57 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

The CHP said at least one person was killed.

The carpool and Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the east- and westbound 210 Freeway just west of the 57 Freeway were blocked until further notice, CHP officials said.

