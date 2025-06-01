North Hollywood

1 shot, 1 stabbed in North Hollywood

By Missael Soto

Police were investigating Saturday after two people were injured in a stabbing and shooting in North Hollywood.

The incident was reported around 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler Boulevard, according to LAPD.

At least one person was stabbed and another was shot, police said. The condition of the two victims was unclear.

One of the victims was transported, according to Margaret Stewart with the LAFD.

A suspect was in custody, LAPD confirms.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

North Hollywood
