1 shot, 1 stabbed in North Hollywood

Police were investigating Saturday after two people were injured in a stabbing and shooting in North Hollywood.

The incident was reported around 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler Boulevard, according to LAPD.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At least one person was stabbed and another was shot, police said. The condition of the two victims was unclear.

One of the victims was transported, according to Margaret Stewart with the LAFD.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A suspect was in custody, LAPD confirms.

This is a developing story, check back for details.