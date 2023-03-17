1 Wounded After Shooting at OC Outlet Mall, Police Say

One person was wounded during a shooting at a popular Orange County outlet mall Friday night, police said.

The wounded person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, an Orange Police Department spokesperson told NBC4. Police in the field said officers took someone into custody following the shooting at The Outlets at Orange, located in the City of Orange.

The person who was in custody was apprehended a few blocks away at Garden Grove Boulevard and Palm Street. Police were also searching for a second person involved.

The OPD spokesperson said the victim and suspect appeared to know each other.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a heavy police presence both at the outlet mall and at the second location, where a handcuffed person was seated on a street curb surrounded by police officers.