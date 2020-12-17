missing child

1-Year-Old Child Reported Missing Out of Aliso Viejo Taken by Biological Mother, Authorities Say

By City News Service

CHP

An endangered missing advisory is in effect Thursday morning for a 1-year old boy taken by his biological mother in Aliso Viejo.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, Alexander Quintana was taken by his biological mother, Antonina Aslanova, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

An exact address where Quintana was taken from was not disclosed.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

george gascon 20 mins ago

LA County's New District Attorney Says No Exceptions For His Reduced Punishment Rules

Sylmar 1 hour ago

Lanes Blocked After Truck Overturns on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

Aslanova is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Mini Cooper with California license plate number 8BSY609, the CHP said.

Quintana is 2 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes, the CHP said.

Anyone who sees either Aslanova or Quintana was asked to call the sheriff's department at 714-288-6742.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

missing childAliso Viejo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us