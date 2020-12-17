1-Year-Old Child Reported Missing Out of Aliso Viejo Taken by Biological Mother, Authorities Say

An endangered missing advisory is in effect Thursday morning for a 1-year old boy taken by his biological mother in Aliso Viejo.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, Alexander Quintana was taken by his biological mother, Antonina Aslanova, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

An exact address where Quintana was taken from was not disclosed.

Aslanova is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Mini Cooper with California license plate number 8BSY609, the CHP said.

Quintana is 2 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes, the CHP said.

Anyone who sees either Aslanova or Quintana was asked to call the sheriff's department at 714-288-6742.