1-year-old girl shot in South LA

By Robert Kovacik

A 1-year-old girl was shot in South Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The baby was shot in the foot when gunfire rang out near the intersection of 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard. The shooting happened at or close to a nearby hamburger restaurant.

A few blocks away was a car with several bullet holes. Police said the driver had driven from the scene of the shooting and, once at the second location, those inside flagged down police and an ambulance, who rushed the girl to a hospital.

The baby is expected to be OK.

Police said the shooters each had a handgun. They were driving a silver Kia Altima with Texas plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

