1-year-old hospitalized, 2 women dead after wrong-way driver crashes on 60 Freeway

Two women were killed and a baby was critically injured Saturday after a wrong-way driver crashed into two cars on the 60 Freeway in Baldwin Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 11 p.m., CHP was notified of a wrong-way driver on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near the 71 Freeway. Just minutes later, the agency was alerted of a crash on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near Reservoir Street.

The investigation revealed that Rick Rodriguez, 24, of Pomona, was traveling east on the westbound lanes of the freeway when he crashed head-on into a 2018 Honda Civic. The impact caused Rodriguez to hit a second vehicle – a 2019 Toyota Highlander.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Honda and her passenger died at the scene. Both were residents of Huntington Park and the driver was identified as a 29-year-old woman; the passenger was identified as a 39-year-old passenger. Their names were not released.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A 1-year-old was also traveling in the Honda. The infant suffered major injuries and was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was also taken to Pomona Valley Hospital and was treated for major injuries. He was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer J. Garcia at the CHP Baldwin Park Area Office at 626-517-8500.