California Cities Top List of 10 Places Where $100K Earners Feel Broke
10 PHOTOS
27 minutes ago
They say money cannot buy happiness, and if that is true, then residents of these cities are living proof. MagnifyMoney.com recently made a list of the top 10 places in America where those earning $100,000 per year still feel broke.
Unsurprisingly, three California cities made the list -- including one that reached the No. 1 spot. Two Bay Area cities made the top three.
For its study, the personal finance website envisioned a couple with one child earning over $100,000 per year in gross income. It then factored in monthly expenses, debt payments, savings and tax obligations to calculate what its disposable income would be in certain metro areas, basing it off the average lifestyles of similar earners in those areas.
You can see an extensive explanation and map of MagnifyMoney's study at their website..
See the list of cities below.