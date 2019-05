Two people were killed early Thursday in a crash on the 10 Freeway west of downtown Los Angeles.

The crash on the westbound 10 Freeway was reported at about 4:30 a.m. near Hauser Boulevard. Two people died at the scene. Two other victims were injured.

Lanes were closed for the investigation in the Mid-City area. The closure is expected to continue until about 8 a.m.

Details about what led to the crash involving at least two vehicles were not immediately available. A pickup ended up on its side.