A man was struck by a pickup and killed early Thursday on the 10 Freeway west of downtown Los Angeles.

The crash ahppened at about 4 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near Western Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why he was on the freeway.

Three eastbound lanes were blocked for the crash investigation.