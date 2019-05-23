Man Accused of Scamming Women Through Dating App

Wilson Edward Jackson, 37, faces charges in a dating scam, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives on Thursday sought the public's help in locating victims of a dating scam after a 37-year-old man was arrested in an investigation involving dozens of victims.

Wilson Edward Jackson was arrested Thutoday on multiple felony charges, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jackson is believed to be connected to numerous identity theft, forgery, and grand theft cases in and out of state for several years, officials said.

He allegedly targeted single women through social media and online while seeking a dating relationship.

He'd claim he was having issues with his bank or that his car was impounded with his wallet inside and ask for a loan but promise to repay his victims in cash. Instead, he'd give them checks written on closed personal bank accounts, police said.

He allegedly stole his victims' credit card information and checks from their checkbooks while they slept or used the restroom at his Woodland Hills apartment, authorities said.

He allegedly used their stolen information to buy clothes, pay bills, or make travel arrangements for other victims of his scam, officials said.