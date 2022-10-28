10 Family Friendly Halloween Events in SoCal

Halloween is just around the corner, but don't worry because we've got you and your family covered with fun events happening all over Southern California.

Halloween time at Disneyland

Though Disneyland may be the happiest place on Earth year-round, it becomes slightly more magical during Halloween time. Both Disneyland Park and California Adventure go all out with decorations, including several attractions. The beloved Disney characters are all dressed up, and there are even special Halloween-themed treats available. On selected nights the sky is lit up by a firework show fit for a Halloween fanatic.

For more information, visit Disneyland's website, Instagram page, or Facebook page.

Boo at the LA Zoo

The LA Zoo welcomes guests of all ages for trick or treating, live shows, animal feedings, themed photo ops, education stations and more. They also offer daily adventures such as “Spooky strolls” and “Spooktacular Science Show.”

Visit the LA Zoo's website for more information on what’s available, and which animals will be available for feedings.

Tina’s Pumpkin Patch

Located at the Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks is a free straw maze and pumpkin patch. However, they also have other affordable activities for the kiddos such as a train ride, a bounce house, pony rides, a petting zoo and more.

For more information, check out its website here.

Kid’s Boo Fest at Six Flags

Six Flags, also known as the Thrill Capital of the World, will be offering family friendly daytime adventures. Guests can enjoy rides, a trick or treat trail, and even spooktacular snacks such as the screamwich. Children 12 and under may wear their costumes to the park. The event will run until 6:00 p.m. when the park will revert to Fright Fest for adults only.

Visit Six Flag's website for more information.

Trick or Treat at Cemetery Lane

Cemetery lane features 13 themed stops suited for the whole family located inside a gated “neighborhood” in the Heritage Square Museum. Children of all ages can trick or treat among Victorian homes, and a portion of the proceeds go towards preservation efforts for the Heritage Square Museum. Though there are non jump scares, they say the event is less scary during daytime hours, and as the night goes on it gets a bit spookier.

For more information on the Cemetery Lane website.

Halloween at Kidspace

Kidspace Museum in Pasadena will be hosting a fabulous event your family won’t want to miss. Kids can join in and dance with a parade before pumpkin decorating, mask making and up-close visits with some not-too-scary animal friends.

Scarium of the Pacific

Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach will be hosting an educational Halloween experience for the whole family. Activities will include costume and coloring contests, a vampire magician, underwater pumpkin carving, creepy critters, and more.

Haunt O’Ween LA

This event is a kid-friendly, interactive and immersive Halloween experience located in Woodland Hills. Guests can go trick or treating, jump in bouncy houses, enjoy rides, games and more. The event will also include face painting, live performances, food trucks and plenty of pumpkins. Costumes are encouraged!

For more information, check out the website.

Boonion Station

Hosted at the historic landmark of Union Station in Los Angeles will be the 4th annual Boonion Station. The event will include face painting, slime sessions, a haunted hay maze, creepy crafting and pumpkin decorating. They’ll also have monster dance parties, parades, and contests.

Carved at Descanso Gardens

Descanso Gardens will be hosting a Pump-tastic event featuring unlimited pumpkins, the famous pumpkin house, a hay maze, and holiday themed food and beverages. Guests can also enjoy UV “black light” experiences, artists sculpting pumpkins, and a special Day of the Dead installation.