3 Anaheim Family Members Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Near Palm Springs

Three members of an Anaheim family, including two children, were killed Sunday in a crash on the 10 Freeway.

The crash involving a Chevy Suburban and a Tesla took place in the Whitewater area near Palm Springs. When the two vehicles collided, the Suburban with nine members of the same family lost control and hit the center divider.

A woman and two young girls in the back seats were ejected from the vehicle and died. Four other children sitting in the back also suffered serious injuries.

"The speeds are still under investigation," said Officer Jason Montez, with the CHP. "We are trying to determine which vehicle changed lanes and ended up hitting each other."

The CHP says not everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

The identities of the victims killed remain unknown.