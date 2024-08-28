10 Freeway express lanes open Thursday. Here's how to get access

The long-awaited express lanes on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County were set to open Thursday in time for Labor Day weekend.

Drivers can pay to use the express lanes at the San Bernardino and Los Angeles County line and be connected to the 15 Freeway.

The 10-mile stretch of the freeway between Montclair and Ontario has been a stressful commute, drivers said.

But officials said the opening of the two express lanes after a four-year construction will bring much-needed relief.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“If you drove this I-10 today, you'll be very excited because you were probably in a lot of congestion this morning. Tomorrow morning, I would expect to see a better redistribution of that traffic so that people can get through the corridor effectively on their way to work or returning home from a long day at work,” Tim Watkins with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said.

While Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside Counties already have express lanes, this would be the first time San Bernardino is getting express lanes on the 10 Freeway.

Drivers will also have two different options when using the express lanes: getting a transponder or paying the toll online.

Drivers can order a transponder here.

The toll can also be paid within five days of use.

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said the price of the toll will be determined after the express lanes open.