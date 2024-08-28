San Bernardino County

10 Freeway express lanes open Thursday. Here's how to get access

Drivers will also have two different payment options to use the express lanes.

By Helen Jeong and Amber Frias

NBC Universal, Inc.

The long-awaited express lanes on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County were set to open Thursday in time for Labor Day weekend.

Drivers can pay to use the express lanes at the San Bernardino and Los Angeles County line and be connected to the 15 Freeway.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The 10-mile stretch of the freeway between Montclair and Ontario has been a stressful commute, drivers said. 

But officials said the opening of the two express lanes after a four-year construction will bring much-needed relief.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“If you drove this I-10 today, you'll be very excited because you were probably in a lot of congestion this morning. Tomorrow morning, I would expect to see a better redistribution of that traffic so that people can get through the corridor effectively on their way to work or returning home from a long day at work,” Tim Watkins with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said.

While Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside Counties already have express lanes, this would be the first time San Bernardino is getting express lanes on the 10 Freeway.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Orange 10 mins ago

Popular Cuban restaurant to shut down after 45 years in business

Santa Monica 2 hours ago

Man arrested for sexually assaulting beachgoer in Santa Monica

Drivers will also have two different options when using the express lanes: getting a transponder or paying the toll online.

Drivers can order a transponder here.

The toll can also be paid within five days of use.

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said the price of the toll will be determined after the express lanes open.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us