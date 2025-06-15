Inglewood

10 injured after car crashes into crowd in Inglewood

By Missael Soto

NBCLA

At least 10 people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle rammed into a crowd in Inglewood, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near Hollywood Park Casino.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The vehicle was heading westbound on Century Boulevard went it drove up a curb and struck 10 people. The group was leaving from a soccer match at SoFi Stadium, according to Mayor James Butts.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, among them a 14-year-old girl. The other eight victims were all hospitalized with injuries ranging in severity, most of them minor.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The driver stated he fell asleep behind the wheel, according to the Inglewood mayor. The driver was also hospitalized.

This article tagged under:

Inglewood
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us