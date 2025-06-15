10 injured after car crashes into crowd in Inglewood

At least 10 people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle rammed into a crowd in Inglewood, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near Hollywood Park Casino.

The vehicle was heading westbound on Century Boulevard went it drove up a curb and struck 10 people. The group was leaving from a soccer match at SoFi Stadium, according to Mayor James Butts.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, among them a 14-year-old girl. The other eight victims were all hospitalized with injuries ranging in severity, most of them minor.

The driver stated he fell asleep behind the wheel, according to the Inglewood mayor. The driver was also hospitalized.