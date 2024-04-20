10 people injured in crash involving tram at Universal Studios

Ten people were injured Saturday evening at Universal Studios Hollywood following a crash that involved a tram, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The crash was reported sometime before 9:30 p.m. According to LAFD, one person was critically injured in the incident. The severity of the injuries of other parties was not disclosed.
Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.
