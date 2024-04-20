Universal Studios Hollywood

10 people injured in crash involving tram at Universal Studios

By Karla Rendon

Firefighters respond to a crash involving a tram at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

Ten people were injured Saturday evening at Universal Studios Hollywood following a crash that involved a tram, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported sometime before 9:30 p.m. According to LAFD, one person was critically injured in the incident. The severity of the injuries of other parties was not disclosed.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Universal Studios HollywoodCrashUniversal Studios
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us