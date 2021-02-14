10-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Pasadena Shooting

Gunshots wounded a 10-year-old boy Sunday near the Villa Parke area of Pasadena.

The gunshots near Parke Street and Garfield Avenue were reported about 3 p.m., according to Pasadena police.

The victim was conscious and alert when transported to a hospital, Pasadena Now reported.

The child's condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the Pasadena police at 626-744-4501. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.