10-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Pasadena Shooting

The victim was conscious and alert when transported to a hospital, Pasadena Now reported.

Gunshots wounded a 10-year-old boy Sunday near the Villa Parke area of Pasadena.

The gunshots near Parke Street and Garfield Avenue were reported about 3 p.m., according to Pasadena police.

The child's condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the Pasadena police at 626-744-4501. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

