San Bernardino

100+ children adopted in heartwarming event in Ontario

By Christian Cazares

NBC Universal, Inc.

Families celebrated the welcoming of their official new members on Wednesday during an adoption finalization event in San Bernardino.

It was all smiles and tears of joy at the Ontario Convention Center as families celebrated the adoption of more than 100 children. Photo opportunities were set up, adoptions were finalized and refreshments were provided during congratulatory speeches.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Among the families who basked in the touching glow of the event were fiancés Meshawn and Sayesha Davis. The couple were ecstatic to officially make 19-month-old Jonathan a Davis.

“I can’t even put it into words,” said an emotional Meshawn.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Meshawn told NBC4 that the adoption was especially meaningful to them because it comes after years of struggling to have a child of their own. Baby Jonathan was placed in the couple’s home last August and the connection was instantaneous.

“I just looked at him and I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ He smiled this big, old smile with his puppy cheeks,” Sayesha said. “I said, ‘I’m in love. I’m in love.’ He had me wrapped around his fingers at that first smile.’”

Now, the family is looking forward to creating new traditions for the holidays with their baby boy.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Long Beach 3 hours ago

Long Beach police pulling officers from patrolling Metro trains, stations

Los Angeles 4 hours ago

Four people arrested for staging fake bear attacks with bear costume in Lake Arrowhead

The heartwarming event was brought together by the San Bernardino County Children and Families Services along with the Superior Court of California and the San Bernardino County Juvenile Dependency Court.

For more information about adopting in San Bernardino County, click here.

This article tagged under:

San BernardinoSan Bernardino County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us