Federal authorities assigned to the Los Angeles International Airport have confiscated upwards of 1,000 fake or replica firearms coming into the United States, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

Since the beginning of 2025, officers have seized and destroyed 953 replica guns and 203 suppressors, according to a report released Tuesday.

The shipments, often from China, are regularly labeled as “alloy miniature toys."

While the weapons are fake and are unable to fire real live ammunition, their lookalike appearance “may cause confusion at crime scenes, hinder the clarity of evidence, and ultimately impede the work of law enforcement,” authorities said.

“If these items were to reach the streets, the consequences could be significant,” said Cheryl M. Davies CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “Replica firearms—even though not always functional—can be easily mistaken for genuine weapons by the public and law enforcement. Such misidentification can lead to tragic outcomes.”

Federal laws require all fake or toy guns sold or transported across state lines to have a bright orange plug in the tip of the barrel or a stripe along both sides of the barrel.

In California, the display of a fake firearm in public can lead to criminal charges as first-time offenders will receive a $100 fine, $300 for a second offense and a misdemeanor crime for a third.

Since 2022 CBP officers have confiscated 2,890 replica firearms at American ports of entry.