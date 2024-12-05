Long Beach

101, 405 and 710 Freeways to close overnight this week

There will be signs posted to help drivers with detours.

US 101 South Freeway sign points toward Los Angeles on a sunny day.

The 101 Freeway in Encino, 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass are and 710 Freeway in Long Beach will have partial lane closures from Wednesday to Friday night for utility work.

101 Freeway in Encino

  • Right two southbound lanes from Reseda Boulevard to Hayvenhurst Avenue closed Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Right two southbound lanes from Reseda Boulevard to Hayvenhurst Avenue closed Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass

  • Right northbound lane from Sepulveda Boulevard to the 101 Freeway closed Wednesday from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Right southbound lane from Sepulveda Boulevard to Getty Center Drive closed Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Right northbound lane from Wilshire Boulevard to Getty Center Drive closed Wednesday from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

710 Freeway in Long Beach 

  • Right Northbound lane from Pacific Coast Highway to Wardlow Road closed Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

Current road closures and conditions can be found here

