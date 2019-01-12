101 Closed in Calabasas Due to Standoff With Pursuit Driver

A reportedly armed driver led officers on a chase from Ventura County to Calabasas before it ended in a standoff on the 101 Freeway, prompting a full closure of the freeway Jan. 12, 2019.

The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions in Calabasas for more than an hour Saturday due to a standoff with a reportedly armed driver who led officers on a car chase before crashing.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and the freeway remained closed as of 12:25 p.m.

California Highway Patrol's Moorpark Division tweeted "For our users of the US 101, it’s CLOSED in both directions-pursuit termination of a reportedly armed & dangerous individual. US 101 traffic backing up in both directions. Off-ramps and surface streets jammed. Avoid the area."

In an additional tweet, the division said the pursuit began in Ventura County before ending on the freeway near Las Virgenes Road.

Video streamed on Twitter by drivers stuck on the freeway showed other drivers standing on the roadway watching the standoff.

