The 101 Freeway is expected to be shut down for at least 48 hours while crews work to push debris and mud off the roads. Patrick Healy reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

Following a deadly rainstorm that killed at least 15 people in the same community that once fled from the Thomas Fire, officials closed the 101 Freeway for a stretch of 30 miles. The closure comes as a result of the devastating mudslides that ruptured a gas line, trapped people in their homes and prompted mandatory evacuations in Montecito.

Heavy downpours drenched the area Tuesday in Southern California’s first significant storm of the season. The harsh rain called for several rescues from floodwaters and officials expect to continue those efforts for those who remain missing.

The freeway closure stretches from Ventura to Santa Barbara County in both directions while crews work on recovering the roads, which were blanketed in mud. Officials stated that the closure is expected to remain for at least 48 hours as of 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.



