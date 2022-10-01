Map: Here's When and Where the 101 Freeway Will Close for Overnight Work

A stretch of the 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley will close overnight for demolition of a pedestrian bridge.

The road will close at 10 p.m. Saturday in both directions in the Encino area and reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday. The closure will stretch from White Oak Avenue to Balboa Boulevard.

🚧Closure Alert🚧U.S. 101 from White Oak Ave. to Balboa Blvd. in the #SanFernandoValley will close from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 1-2. Please plan accordingly and use alternate routes. Info and detour maps 👇 pic.twitter.com/gOlT2DGGZk — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 22, 2022

The following ramps will also be closed overnight.

Reseda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound 101

White Oak Avenue on-ramp to southbound 101

Balboa Boulevard on-ramp to northbound 101

On-ramp from Haskell Avenue to northbound 101

Connector from southbound 405 Freeway to northbound 101

Connector from northbound 405 Freeway to northbound 101

Caltrans workers are permanently removing the pedestrian bridge over the freeway at Encino Avenue to eliminate its nonstandard vertical clearance.