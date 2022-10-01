Map: Here's When and Where the 101 Freeway Will Close for Overnight Work

A stretch of the 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley will close overnight for demolition of a pedestrian bridge.
The road will close at 10 p.m. Saturday in both directions in the Encino area and reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday. The closure will stretch from White Oak Avenue to Balboa Boulevard.
The following ramps will also be closed overnight.
- Reseda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound 101
- White Oak Avenue on-ramp to southbound 101
- Balboa Boulevard on-ramp to northbound 101
- On-ramp from Haskell Avenue to northbound 101
- Connector from southbound 405 Freeway to northbound 101
- Connector from northbound 405 Freeway to northbound 101
Caltrans workers are permanently removing the pedestrian bridge over the freeway at Encino Avenue to eliminate its nonstandard vertical clearance.