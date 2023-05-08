Lanes on Southbound 101 Freeway Closed in Hollywood After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

Multiple lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway are closed at Melrose Avenue in Hollywood after a fatal wrong-way crash Monday.

According to the CHP, a driver was traveling in the wrong direction, when their vehicle struck three others. The crash took place just after 4 a.m.

At least two of the vehicles caught fire. One person died at the scene and three others were hurt.

The driver in a red Toyota Prius side swiped a Honda Sedan then collided with a pickup truck that caused them to catch on fire, according to police. The driver of the Toyota was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Police say the driver was traveling at around 80 mph at the time of the collision. There are about four to five vehicles are involved in the investigation. The incident took place in the fast lane of the freeway.

The condition of the individuals injured in unknown. The identity of the driver also remains unknown.

An additional crash took place on the northbound side of the freeway after a driver who was looking at the initial crash got into a collision.

Drivers are being diverted off the 101 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard. Police say there will be a few more hours of traffic impact on both the northbound and southbound sides of the freeway.