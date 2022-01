A broken water main forced the closure of a freeway ramp early Thursday in Hollywood.

Water from the broken pipe flooded the North Highland Avenue exit ramp from the northbound 101 Freeway. The ramp is expected to remain closed until at least 10 a.m. due to flooding.

At least one stalled car was towed from the water.

Details about the broken water main were not immediately available.