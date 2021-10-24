101 Freeway

101 Freeway Reopens, Marking End of Weekend Lane Closures

The first of two weekend closures on the 101 Freeway has ended, with all lanes open to traffic.

By Staff Reports

An aerial view of the Sixth Street Viaduct project construction site.
City of Los Angeles

As of Sunday afternoon, the 101 Freeway's weekend closure has ended, and all lanes are open again, Caltrans District 7 announced on Twitter.

The closure was for construction work on the new Sixth Street Viaduct project east of downtown Los Angeles. Crews removed temporary frame supports that have held up bridge arches. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

101 Freeway Oct 23

101 Freeway Closed for Construction Underway on Viaduct Project

Boyle Heights Oct 23

101 Freeway in Boyle Heights Closed for the Weekend

Traffic Oct 20

How to Get Around This Weekend's 101 Freeway Closure East of Downtown LA

Lanes on the east side of the viaduct construction site in Boyle Heights were closed over the weekend, starting at 10 p.m. Friday. A 2.5-mile section of the freeway was closed from the 10/101 Freeway interchange to the 5/10/101 freeway interchange east of downtown Los Angeles. 

This was just the first of two weekend closures on the 101 Freeway. The second weekend closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Nov. 4 to 3 p.m Nov. 6.

This article tagged under:

101 Freewayroad closures
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us