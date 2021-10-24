101 Freeway Reopens, Marking End of Weekend Lane Closures

As of Sunday afternoon, the 101 Freeway's weekend closure has ended, and all lanes are open again, Caltrans District 7 announced on Twitter.

The closure was for construction work on the new Sixth Street Viaduct project east of downtown Los Angeles. Crews removed temporary frame supports that have held up bridge arches.

Lanes on the east side of the viaduct construction site in Boyle Heights were closed over the weekend, starting at 10 p.m. Friday. A 2.5-mile section of the freeway was closed from the 10/101 Freeway interchange to the 5/10/101 freeway interchange east of downtown Los Angeles.

This was just the first of two weekend closures on the 101 Freeway. The second weekend closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Nov. 4 to 3 p.m Nov. 6.