One Hurt in 101 Freeway Shooting in Studio City That Followed Road Rage Confrontation, CHP Says

A man in a Lexus suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm Monday morning in a freeway shooting that appeared to stem from road rage, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the 101 Freeway in Studio City, the CHP said. The road rage confrontation involved a black Lexus SC400, a red Lexus SC400 and a white, older model sedan, the CHP said.

“This incident culminated into a freeway shooting, when the driver of the white sedan began shooting at the red Lexus and striking the victim in the right arm on the Laurel Canyon Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound US-101," the CHP said in a news statement.

The people in the two Lexus models met with CHP officers near Van Nuys Boulevard and Huston Street. The driver of the white older model sedan continued north from Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The older white sedan sustained damage to the left side, including red paint transfer from the Lexus, driver's side door damage and sideswipe damage, the CHP said.

The driver of the red Lexus was hospitalized with a minor gunshot wound to the right arm

The CHP's West Valley Area office urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-888-0980.