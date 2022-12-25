Tarzana

Family Asks for Help in Finding Freeway Shooter Who Left Woman Hospitalized

A 26-year-old woman was shot Dec. 17 on the 101 Freeway in Tarzana

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family members are asking for help in finding the person who shot a woman as she was driving on the 101 Freeway in Tarzana.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Dec. 17 near the White Oak Avenue exit in the west San Fernando Valley. Ronni Newt, 26, was heading to meet friends when someone opened fire on the freeway. 

Family members told NBCLA Saturday she remains hospitalized in grave condition.

“I can’t imagine who would want to hurt her,” mother Francine Webster said. “Especially in this way. We don’t really know anything. She is fighting for her life.

“Gun violence is something that we are all dealing with. It could be anyone at any time. Even if you think it’s something very small, please call in and share that information so we can get justice for my child.”

A detailed description of the shooter’s vehicle was not immediately available. 

Authorities suspect the shooting might have stemmed from a road rage confrontation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Southern Division’s Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

