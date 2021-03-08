LAPD Searches for 11-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped Off Street

An 11-month-old girl named Heather was kidnapped out on the street Sunday evening, leading to an active search Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The girl was taken in the area of W 81st Street S Western Avenue around 6 p.m. The kidnapping was reported Monday morning.

Police said the suspected kidnapper was identified as 39-year-old Delaneo Adams.

11- Month Old Baby Heather Taken

Heather was taken, last night March 7, 2021 at 6pm. This occurred at the 8100 block of S. Western Ave and was reported to @LAPD77thSt Div this morning. We need your help locating them. Suspect is 39-year-old Delaneo Adams. pic.twitter.com/abAF9GgDMi — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 8, 2021

A perimeter was set up to search for the girl in the 8100 block of Western Ave.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

An Amber Alert was not issued because a vehicle was not involved in the kidnapping. Police said some type of bike or tricycle was used.

Refresh for updates.