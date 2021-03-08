Los Angeles

LAPD Searches for 11-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped Off Street

By Heather Navarro

LAPD

An 11-month-old girl named Heather was kidnapped out on the street Sunday evening, leading to an active search Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The girl was taken in the area of W 81st Street S Western Avenue around 6 p.m. The kidnapping was reported Monday morning.

Police said the suspected kidnapper was identified as 39-year-old Delaneo Adams.

A perimeter was set up to search for the girl in the 8100 block of Western Ave.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

An Amber Alert was not issued because a vehicle was not involved in the kidnapping. Police said some type of bike or tricycle was used.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Burbank 51 mins ago

Man Shot, Killed by Burbank Police In Hotel Parking Lot

LA County 1 hour ago

LAUSD Superintendent Says He Thinks District is Close to Deal to Restart in-Person Classes

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeleskidnapping
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us