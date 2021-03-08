LAPD Searches for 11-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped Off Street

An 11-month-old girl named Heather was kidnapped out on the street Sunday evening, leading to an active search Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The girl was taken in the area of W 81st Street S Western Avenue around 6 p.m. The kidnapping was reported Monday morning.
Police said the suspected kidnapper was identified as 39-year-old Delaneo Adams.
A perimeter was set up to search for the girl in the 8100 block of Western Ave.
An Amber Alert was not issued because a vehicle was not involved in the kidnapping. Police said some type of bike or tricycle was used.
