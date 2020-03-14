11 New Cases of COVID-19 Diagnosed in LA County

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Los Angeles County, officials announced Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases reported in the county to 53, according to the county's Public Health Department. According to the agency:

Two cases have unidentified sources of exposure.

Two cases were exposed during recent travel.

Four cases had close contact with a confirmed case.

Three of these cases are pending more investigation.

Eight of the cases are believed to be cases of community transmission. Health experts are continuing to encourage people across the country to stay home, avoid crowds and practice "social distancing" to help stop the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, in a written statement. “Our healthcare providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize strain on our healthcare system and other service providers. This means strictly adhering to social distancing requirements, practicing good hygiene such as frequent hand washing, and caring for the most vulnerable members of our community.

