11-Year-Old Oxnard Girl Missing

11-year-old Monica Nieves was reported missing by her parents on July 1, 2018.

A young Oxnard girl is missing after officers say she "just walked away" from her home.

11-year-old Monica Nieves, walked away from a building on North Roosevelt Avenue at 3 p.m. and did not return. Her parents called Oxnard Police Department about six hours later to report her missing.

"We looked for her for hours," said Commander Eduardo Miranda. "We even contacted the prinicpal of her junior high to see if she was with her friends."

Nieves is considered a runaway and not at high risk, according to police.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the missing girl is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department Dispatch Center at (805) 385-7740.









Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the missing juvenile is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department Dispatch Center at (805) 385-7740.Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the missing juvenile is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department Dispatch Center at (805) 385-7740.



