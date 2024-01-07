san gabriel mountains

11-year-old airlifted to hospital after sled accident at Mountain High

By City News Service

An 11-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital today after a sledding accident at Mountain High resort in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said.

The child, whose gender was not immediately available, was airlifted to Children's Hospital Los Angeles aboard a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter, according to the LASD.

The child's condition was not clear, and no further information was released.

Snow blanketed the mountains this weekend in Los Angeles County, with levels falling quickly to about 3,000 feet late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

san gabriel mountains
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us