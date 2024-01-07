11-year-old airlifted to hospital after sled accident at Mountain High

An 11-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital today after a sledding accident at Mountain High resort in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said.

The child, whose gender was not immediately available, was airlifted to Children's Hospital Los Angeles aboard a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter, according to the LASD.

The child's condition was not clear, and no further information was released.

Snow blanketed the mountains this weekend in Los Angeles County, with levels falling quickly to about 3,000 feet late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.