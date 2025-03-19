Crime and Courts

11-year-old boy found fatally stabbed in Santa Ana hotel room

The child's mother was taken into custody and hospitalized after officers responded to a call from the La Quinta Inn.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 11-year-old boy with stab wounds was found dead Wednesday in a Santa Ana hotel room, police said.

Officers found the child at the La Quinta Inn after responding at about 9:25 a.m. to a call from a woman who told police she killed her son, authorities said.

The woman was taken into custody and hospitalized after stating that she ingested what authorities described as an unknown substance.

The incident occurred in a motel room at 2721 Hotel Terrace. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.

This is a developing story.

