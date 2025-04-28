East Los Angeles

11-year-old injured in shooting in East LA

The girl was transported and said to be in stable condition. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

An 11-year-old girl has been injured after a shooting in East Los Angeles early Monday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. 

Deputies with LASD responded to the call at around 12:31 a.m. to the 1300 block of South Record Avenue.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Investigators said the girl was in the passenger seat of a car when several shots were fired. The bullets struck the car.

The girl was transported and said to be in stable condition. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

This article tagged under:

East Los Angeles
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us