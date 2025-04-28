11-year-old injured in shooting in East LA

An 11-year-old girl has been injured after a shooting in East Los Angeles early Monday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with LASD responded to the call at around 12:31 a.m. to the 1300 block of South Record Avenue.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investigators said the girl was in the passenger seat of a car when several shots were fired. The bullets struck the car.

The girl was transported and said to be in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.