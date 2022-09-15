Southern California

110 Freeway Closed at Century Boulevard Due to Police Activity

By Heather Navarro

All lanes on the northbound side of the 110 Freeway near Century Boulevard were closed due to police activity Thursday afternoon.

The Sigalert was issued just before 4 p.m. after a call of a car crash was reported, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 108th Street on the 110 Freeway.

One person was transported.

All lanes were shut down, and police were conducting an investigation. It wasn't clear when lanes would reopen.

The CHP would not confirm whether a shooting had taken place.

