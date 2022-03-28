homeless encampments

Family's Frustration Grows Over Homeless Encampment Behind Pacoima Home

Furniture, bikes, clothes, trash and more from a homeless encampment have piled up over the years behind the home of 88-year-old Stella Ponce.

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pacoima family’s frustration has grown over the years as items from a homeless encampment have piled up behind the home of 88-year-old grandmother Stella Ponce. 

Bikes, clothes, furniture, trash and more are scattered on a 118 Freeway embankment  behind the home she has owned for more than five decades. Some of the items have piled up against her fence.

The encampment has been there since 2017. Family members said they’ve tried to contact authorities about cleaning up the items, but the pile just keeps growing. 

“This place is building up in the back,” said Stella Ponce. “It’s getting bigger and bigger. They bring in more trash.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Orange County Mar 24

Trial Nears for Lawsuit Over Mix-Up That Led Family to Bury the Wrong Body

California Mar 23

Audit: California Too Slow in Offering Affordable Housing

Ponce’s grandchildren tired to clear some items, but said that drew the ire of people living at the encampment. 

Ponce has owned the home for 53 years. She said she no longer feels safe there. 

“My question to Caltrans is, ‘Would you allow your mother to live like this,’” said daughter Sandra Ponce-Martinez. “No, so why do you expect my mother to live like this?”

Ponce said she has contacted the city, but was told the freeway embankment is Caltrans jurisdiction. 

NBCLA has reached out to Caltrans and the city, but has yet to receive a response. 

This article tagged under:

homeless encampmentsPacoima
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us