12 Dogs, Dove Rescued From Filthy Living Conditions in Ontario
12 Dogs, Dove Rescued From Filthy Living Conditions in Ontario

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 4 hours ago

    Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA
    These dogs were among 13 pets rescued from an Ontario home Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

    Thirteen animals are undergoing treatment after being rescued from a home in Ontario.

    The 12 dogs and one dove were discovered living in filth Friday when the Ontario Police Department was responding to a child endangerment investigation at a home on the 2300 block of south Sultana Avenue, the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA said.

    Humane society investigators arrived at the home and rescued eight puppies, two adult Yorkshire Terriers, two Chihuahuas and a dove. The animals' owner was arrested.

    All of the animals are now being evaluated and treated at the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA in Pomona.

