12-Year-Old Boy Killed in South Gate Crash

A security camera from Taco Ensenada captured Isiah's sister, who survived the crash, making a left onto San Juan Avenue Nov. 3.

By Hetty Chang

Courtesy of Isaiah's family

Candles and flowers mark the spot on Firestone Boulevard in South Gate where a 12-year-old boy lost his life in a horrific crash captured on security video.

Little Isaiah's family shared his picture, now posted on their gofundme site.

Another camera captures a speeding truck coming at them.

Workers at the taco stand rushed over to help.

"The doors were locked so they couldn't open them," said Alex Lopez, a witness. "We knocked on the window and they knocked back."

Witnesses rushed to help, pulling out the injured. South Gate police say the driver of the truck was an off-duty Compton Sheriff's deputy.

Police are investigating the crash, but believe speed was a major factor.

Isaiah's sister's car was mangled beyond recognition. They were both rushed to the hospital where Isaiah died.

Isaiah's family is asking any witnesses to come forward. The sheriff's department said their hearts go out to the victims of the crash, but cannot comment until the investigation is complete.

