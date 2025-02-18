12-year-old dancer overcomes rare pancreatic tumor with life-saving surgery

In a remarkable journey of resilience, 12-year-old dancer Lauren Torres has defied the odds after undergoing a life-saving surgery to remove a rare pancreatic tumor. Thanks to an extraordinary medical team, the love and support of her family, and the comfort of therapy dogs, Lauren is back to doing what she loves most—dancing.

The team at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California, not only included skilled surgeons and nurses but also two therapy dogs, Lulu and Pixel, who provided much-needed emotional support during her recovery.

Lauren’s story began in November 2022, when an unexpected discovery during a routine checkup turned her life upside down. The petite dancer, who had been feeling perfectly healthy, was being examined by her doctor when a bump was found on her abdomen.

“I was feeling perfectly fine,” Lauren recalls. “I was going for my normal checkup, but then my doctor was feeling around my stomach, and she felt a bump. She said, ‘I think you should go get an ultrasound.’”

That bump, which seemed so innocuous at first, was later determined to be a tumor the size of a baseball. Doctors feared that if the tumor were left untreated, it could turn cancerous.

“Lauren had what was called a pseudo-papillary tumor of the pancreas, and these are very rare growths,” explains Dr. David Imagawa, the surgeon who performed the procedure. “Normally, when it does occur in women [it’s] in their 20s to 30s age group. In someone her age, at 12-year-old, it’s an exceptionally unusual finding.”

Lauren’s diagnosis was a rare medical phenomenon, but her courage was equally rare. When doctors moved quickly to schedule surgery, Lauren’s parents felt a sense of both fear and hope.

The surgery, however, was not without complications. During the operation, Lauren suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction to the anesthesia, which briefly threatened her recovery. But with the support of her doctors and nurses, Lauren made it through, spending 12 days in the hospital.

“I’m just so happy that she dealt with everything the way she did, because sometimes you’re handed things in life that you just don’t know what’s going to happen to you,” says her mother, Vicki Torres.

The young dancer’s perseverance through the ordeal has made her a role model among hospital staff. Her upbeat attitude and strength in the face of uncertainty earned her admiration from the medical team.

One of the most significant factors in Lauren’s emotional recovery was the hospital’s therapy dogs. According to Lauren, their presence helped her cope with the stress and anxiety of her treatment.

“They were really helpful because they helped me get my mind off everything that was going on,” Lauren says, reflecting on her time in the hospital.

A year after the surgery, Lauren returned to the hospital, not as a patient, but to express her gratitude to the team that saved her life.

“I just knew I was going to be safe,” Lauren says, smiling. “I knew there were a lot of people around who knew what they were doing.”

Today, Lauren is not only back on her feet but back on stage—dancing with the same energy and joy she always had.

Her parents are grateful that their daughter’s ordeal has a happy ending. However, they also feel a deep sense of responsibility to share their story in order to bring hope to other families.

For Lauren, life after the surgery means more than just a return to dance—it’s a new perspective on life, filled with gratitude and a determination to live each day to the fullest.