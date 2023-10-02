12-year-old dies, dad arrested for DUI after Pomona crash

A 12-year-old boy died and his father was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk following a crash in Pomona over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday around 12:50 a.m. on State Route 57, near Temple Avenue. Ignacio Vazquez, a Pomona resident, was speeding at the time as he drove a 2016 Honda Civic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“It was determined Mr. Vasquez was driving the Honda while under the influence of alcohol, and for reasons still under investigation, the Honda, left the roadway and crashed into a dirt embankment,” the CHP said in a press release.

Vazquez and the 12-year-old “sustained major injuries and were transported by Fire Personnel to Pomona Valley Hospital for medical treatment,” according to the release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The boy died while being treated at the hospital. Vazquez was after investigators determined he was drunk, the CHP said.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Officer N. Bilinski at 626-338-1164.