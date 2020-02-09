Riverside County

1,200 Pot Plants Found in Illegal Riverside County Grow House

Apart from the marijuana plants, deputies found 30 pounds of processed marijuana, five pounds of concentrated cannabis, U.S. currency, 35 grow lights, scales and packaging, he said.

By City News Service

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Authorities seized 1,200 marijuana plants from an illegal grow house in San Jacinto, a sheriff's sergeant said Sunday.

Deputies served a search warrant at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 100 block of Northwood Avenue, according to Sgt. Julio Olguin of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Apart from the marijuana plants, deputies found 30 pounds of processed marijuana, five pounds of concentrated cannabis, U.S. currency, 35 grow lights, scales and packaging, he said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Gas prices 50 mins ago

Price of Gas Continues to Drop in LA County

bank robberies 5 hours ago

Alleged Southland Bank Robber Arrested in Long Beach

A Southern California Edison crew also discovered an illegal electrical bypass underneath the electrical meter. Edison estimated the theft of utilities at $85,000.

No one was at the home when the warrant was issued and no arrests were made, Olguin said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us