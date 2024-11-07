13 Trader Joe's customers at 6 San Diego stores targeted by cell-phone pickpocket in 1 day: SDPD

Some shoppers got more than they bargained for when a serial pickpocket made off with their phones at Trader Joe's stores around San Diego County, as well as up in Riverside County.

According to investigators, the case came to their attention on Oct. 17 at about 6 p.m. when a victim located their stolen phone, which was in the possession of the pickpocket suspect. Before officers could arrive, however, the man fled, but police were able to recover more than a dozen phones. Investigators eventually determined that 13 phones had been stolen in a three-hour window, all from victims shopping at Trader Joe's around the city of San Diego.

Twelve of the owners have gotten back their phones, police said.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the suspect — who is about 5 foot 9 inches tall, in his 30s, has short brown hair and was driving a black Mercedes Benz — which they believe shows him using one of the stolen phones at a Best Buy in Mira Mesa, where he was trying to use it to make a purchase.

A closeup of the suspect taken from a still from security video shot at a Best Buy in Mira Mesa. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego police told NBC 7 on Thursday that officers were able to recover 13 phones during their investigation. Detectives believe the suspect began his spree in Riverside County TJ's, then headed south:

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Corona Trader Joe’s, 2790 Cabot Drive (10 a.m.)

Murrieta Trader Joe’s, 40388 Murrieta Hot Springs Road (10:45 a.m.)

Temecula Trader Joe’s, 40665 Winchester Road (11:40 a.m.)

SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Carmel Mountain Trader Joe’s, 10955 Carmel Mountain Road (2:20 p.m.)

Mira Mesa Trader Joe’s, 9850 Hibert Street (2:35 p.m.)

Del Mar Trader Joe’s, 13480 Highlands Place (3:20 p.m.)

La Jolla Trader Joe’s, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive (4:15 p.m.)

Liberty Station Trader Joe’s, 2401 Truxtun Road (5 p.m.)

Hillcrest Trader Joe’s, 1090 University Ave. (5:30 p.m.)

As we approach the holiday season, police are asking people to be especially vigilant about their belongings.

"Many victims in these cases had their phone in their pockets, purses and bags slung on their bodies when the theft occurred," police said in a news release accompanying the pickpocket suspect's photo.

Anyone with information about the identity of the pickpocket suspect or any information about the case to call (858) 495-7900.