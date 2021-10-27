13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Attack on Student With Autism at Riverside County Middle School

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a child who has autism at a middle school in Riverside County that some parents say is out of control with bullying and fighting.

"And I saw the damage that was done to his face," said Christopher, the victim's father. "I felt pain, hurt, rage."

The boy's parents say their son suffered a fractured eye socket and minor concussion in the fight that was captured on cellphone video Monday at Ethan A. Chase Middle School.

They also say their son has autism and the fight may have been the result of a misunderstanding between the kids.

"I have been told that the other child involved felt bullied by my son and his comments," said his mother, Rachel Clark. "I have to be fair in that assessment and we have to be fair as parents."

Other parents say the video is an example of the violence that continues to happen on campus.

"Since the beginning of the year he's been assaulted by three different students," said a parent, who only identified herself as Jessica.

One parent said her 12-year-old son has contemplated suicide.

"It stems a lot from the schools," said Rachel Clark. "The harassment, the bullying."

One student said with her parents permission that some classmates encourage each other to fight.

"They'll be like oh this person is talking smack about you you should show them who's boss," said Chloe goodstein, a student.

The mother of a girl involved in another fight says she was being picked on, which led to a confrontation.

She says students even created a social media site to post fight videos.

"Fighters come in, $5 for the winner and $1 for the loser," said Christina Cassetty, a parent.

Romoland Elementary School District administrators released a statement saying violence will not be tolerated and they have increased campus security.

They also reported Monday's attack to Menifee police. The Clarks say the district needs to do more to protect their children.

"And it all starts with the leadership at that school… How come it got to this point?" Christopher Clark said.