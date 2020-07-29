Glendale

13-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Hit-And-Run Driver in Glendale

The motorist stopped the car "momentarily before speeding off" eastbound on Garfield Avenue, police reported.

By City News Service

Glendale PD

A 13-year-old girl remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Glendale, and authorities are seeking public help to locate the hit-and-run driver.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian at about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Garfield Avenue, between Mariposa and Adams streets, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The motorist stopped the car "momentarily before speeding off" eastbound on Garfield Avenue, police reported.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

outage 18 mins ago

Widespread Spectrum Outages Reported in Southern California

chase 52 mins ago

Chase Ends in Arrest in Los Angeles

Authorities do not have a description of the hit-and-run driver, but the vehicle was a black 2019 or 2020 Lexus GX460, police reported. The SUV likely has damage to its right front headlight assembly or right front bumper.

Anyone with information about the suspect was encouraged to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Glendale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us