$1.50 Scoop: Baskin-Robbins Deal on 1/31

This year, you've probably written some goals for yourself. Go outside more, spend less time on your phone, spend more time with friends, you know, the usual. But if your goals include saving more money and eating more ice cream, then the 31st of each month might just be your favorite day.

Baskin-Robbins is continuing its Celebrate 31 promotion this Jan. 31 with $1.50 regular and kids-sized scoops at participating shops nationwide. That means more scoops for fewer dollars. The best news? This promotion continues all year long.

The Massachusetts-based chain has several Southern California outlets, so be sure to stop by a location before the seasonal flavors run out. Winter white chocolate, New York cheesecake, and orange sherbet -- what better flavors to help you beat the unusual heat this month?

If you're more conscious of your health this year, Baskin-Robbins is offering some "BRight Choices" to keep you on track. Treat yourself to some fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt, Miami Vice sorbet, or even reduced-fat pineapple coconut (no sugar added).

Of course, if you miss today, you've got a few more opportunities to cash in on this deal. Mark your calendars for March and May but keep your eyes out for the rest of the months where everyone 'ought to "Celebrate 31."

Alysia Gray Painter contributed to this report.