13TH Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Returns With a Goal to Raise $2.5 Million For Kids

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is back in Manhattan Beach on Saturday, October 24 at 9 a.m. PST to help children with special needs and student succeed. The event will feature live performances and celebrities including Brooke Burke, Sugar Ray Leonard and Meb Keflezighi.

Donations from the walk support The Friendship Foundation and education foundations for public schools. The foundation offers children with special needs one-on-one peer visits and activities including online gatherings, summer camps, sporting event outings and a variety of enriching classes. The event also helps enhance schools, reduce class sizes, and update facilities as well as protect teachers’ jobs. This year, the Skechers Foundation’s national scholarship program will donate a portion of proceeds to students with financial need and proven excellence in academics, athletics and leadership, and has awarded $620,000 to-date.

Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has raised more than $17 million for public schools, scholarships and the Friendship Foundation since its 2009 launch.

Walkers can register in person at the event, sign up online at skechersfriendshipwalk.com or live stream the 13th annual Walk on the website. Participants can also follow the event on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.