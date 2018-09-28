A 14-year-old girl was struck in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

The family of a 14-year-old girl pleaded Friday for the driver who killed her to turn herself in.

Jade Maldonado, a freshman at Pacific High School, was killed early Friday as she was crossing at Pacific Street and Glasglow Avenue in a crosswalk on her way to school.

A woman in a gold or silver sport utility vehicle struck her and then ran her over, officials said.

Jade died at a hospital.

Surveillance video shows the collision. The SUV was described as a gold or silver GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe. Investigators say it will have extensive front end damage.

Family members are demanding that the driver come forward so Jade can get the justice she deserves. She had dreams of going to college and was an honor student.

"She saved her brothers life from leukemia by giving him a bone-marrow transplant," said Gino Alarid, her uncle. "We were already setting her up for college."

Delia Pena, a cousin, pleaded for the driver to come forward.

"I want the person that did this to know what she did," she said.