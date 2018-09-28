14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck in Hit and Run in San Bernardino - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck in Hit and Run in San Bernardino

By Tony Shin

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Girl Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver

    A 14-year-old girl was struck in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

    The family of a 14-year-old girl pleaded Friday for the driver who killed her to turn herself in.

    Jade Maldonado, a freshman at Pacific High School, was killed early Friday as she was crossing at Pacific Street and Glasglow Avenue in a crosswalk on her way to school.

    A woman in a gold or silver sport utility vehicle struck her and then ran her over, officials said.

    Jade died at a hospital.

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 9/5] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Twitter: Santa Clarita City

    Surveillance video shows the collision. The SUV was described as a gold or silver GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe. Investigators say it will have extensive front end damage.

    Family members are demanding that the driver come forward so Jade can get the justice she deserves. She had dreams of going to college and was an honor student.

    "She saved her brothers life from leukemia by giving him a bone-marrow transplant," said Gino Alarid, her uncle. "We were already setting her up for college."

    The Weinstein Ripple Effect

    [NATL] The Weinstein Ripple Effect

    Harvey Weinstein’s ouster from the Weinstein Company in light of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him is causing thousands of other women to speak up and speak out against powerful abusers in the workplace.

    (Published Monday, Dec. 11, 2017)

    Delia Pena, a cousin, pleaded for the driver to come forward.

    "I want the person that did this to know what she did," she said.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices