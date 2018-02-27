14-Year-Old Pistol-Whipped During Failed Robbery in West Covina - NBC Southern California
14-Year-Old Pistol-Whipped During Failed Robbery in West Covina

By Oleevia Woo

Published 3 hours ago

    A close-up photo of police lights by night

    A 14-year-old boy was hit with a gun and shot at during a failed robbery Sunday in West Covina.

    The boy was jogging at approximately 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Van Horn Avenue and Elder Street when a man in a vehicle stopped by the teen and approached him. The attacker demanded money, which prompted a struggle with the victim.

    The attacker fled the scene after he shot a single bullet at the boy. The teenager was not struck by the gunshot, but was taken to a hospital after the assault, according to Lt. Travis Tibbetts of the West Covina Police Department.

    The teen’s condition was not immediately clear.

    Police described the attacker as a man in his 20s who drove a four-door Dodge.

    Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500.

