14-Year-Old Dead After Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Apple Valley

A 14-year-old boy has died, after a car travelling down Ottawa Road in the Apple Valley struck him and then left the scene in a Tuesday night hit-and-run pedestrian crash, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, on the stretch of Ottawa Road between Navajo Road and Manhasset Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Witnesses said a light-colored, white or silver two door coupe was travelling eastbound on Ottawa at speeds over 60 miles per hour, according to the SBSD.

The car struck the 14-year-old boy as he walked south from James Wood Park at the intersection, the SBSD said. The vehicle then fled the area.

The boy died at the scene due to his injuries.

Personnel from the Apple Valley Police Department, the Apple Valley Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team are now looking into the case, and Ottawa Road was closed between Navajo and Manhasset for about six hours Tuesday night while they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

Investigators believe the car may be a Nissan 350Z or an Infinity G35, according to a statement from the SBSD. They ask that anyone with information about the case come forward.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom or Deputy J. Malocco at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001," the SBSD said. "Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com."

